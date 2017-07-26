Menu
FetaLidl.jpg
News

Kroger injunction denied; Lidl dispute to go to trial

Lidl argues other brands are more similar

Kroger’s lawsuit against Lidl for allegedly copying its Private Selection private label will go to trial early next year, a judge ruled this week.

In the meantime, Lidl will continue to be able to sell its Preferred Selection brand in stores, U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. said. In filing the suit earlier this month, Kroger sought a preliminary injunction that would prevent that, arguing that Lidl was profiting from consumer confusion between the similar-sounding and similar-looking packages. Both Kroger and Lidl use their respective brands to accompany their premium own-brand offerings.

Lidl argued its logo and branding are distinct especially when viewed on varying packages. Other retailers, it said, often look more similar to the Kroger brand.

Kroger was also seeking monetary damages.

In a declaration filed in support of Lidl, the company’s senior manager of brands, Wendy Nicole Albrecht, argued that the development of Lidl’s Preferred Selection brand sought not to copy Kroger but to develop versatile packaging that could adapt to the style of a variety of internationally sourced items. Often, these use different type and background colors and incorporating the flag of origin of those items, which further distinguishes the brand.

By contrast, she said, other Kroger competitors including Safeway (“Signature Select”) and Aldi (“Specially Selected”) also incorporate versions of the word “Select” in their brands. “The packaging, logo, and branding of the Lidl version of these products — including pasta sauce, jam, ice cream, pizza, and cookies — is often more distinct from the Kroger offering than several of Kroger’s other competitors.”

According to a report in the Richmond Times Dispatch, the judge denied Kroger’s injunction after listening to a day of testimony from Kroger’s Director of Private Brands Gil Phipps and Lidl US CEO Brendan Proctor.

The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 11.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Supervalu810 copyb.jpg
Supervalu acquires Central Grocers Illinois warehouse
Jul 28, 2017
LidlTruck.jpg
Viewpoint: Why Lidl won’t go away
Jul 27, 2017
Dollar Tree Inc.
Dollar Tree moves to dismiss Sycamore suit
Jul 24, 2017
WFMjana.jpg
Jana banks $300M in Whole Foods flip
Jul 20, 2017