A re-creation of Australian breakdancer Raygun’s Olympic performance, an event elevating wedding-worthy cakes, and a college football ticket giveaway were among the campaigns chosen for the National Grocer Association’s annual Creative Choice Awards, which recognize outstanding marketing and merchandising programs from independent retailers.

Among this year’s winners in individual categories, announced Feb. 13, were multiple campaigns from Broulim’s Fresh Foods, Dorothy Lane Market, Harps Food Stores, Fareway, Roche Bros, Freson Bros., Coborn’s, ShopRite stores, and others.

“Independents are agile and flexible and really innovative,” Laura Strange, NGA’s chief communications & engagement officer and senior vice president, told Supermarket News. “With these creative campaigns, they’re able to really jump on and seize opportunities such as moments in pop culture or specific events that are happening in their communities.”

Recipients will receive recognition at this month’s NGA Show, taking place Feb. 23-25 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. Some will also take part in a panel discussion moderated by retail and CPG veteran Rick Brindle at the show on February 25. The awards are sponsored by Kellanova and Unilever.

Judged by a panel of industry experts and trade press members, the contest features various categories in which one winner and, in most categories, one honorable mention are chosen from among smaller and larger operators.

Related:What’s driving bakery growth in 2025

Categories include Digital Connections, Traditional Media: TV, Radio, and Print, Community Engagement, and Grand Opening or Remodel, Shopper Experience, and Innovations in Integrated Media.

The judges determined category winners based on creativity, clarity, innovation and effectiveness of each entry. Additionally, two special recognition award winners were selected. NGA received more than 300 entries across all categories.

New categories this year include Multicultural Marketing, which recognizes efforts to engage community diversity, and Top Pick for Talent, which honors efforts to position grocery as a career option for the emerging workforce.

The Multicultural Marketing winners are Teloloapan Meat Market Fiestas Patrias campaign in the small operator category and ShopRite So Yummy: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the larger operator category. Teloloapan Meat Market also won the Top Pick for Talent category with its Top Mes de Mujer campaign. SpartanNash took the larger operator category with its Careers for a Better Life campaign.

Related:Why home baking continues to persist

Additionally, the fresh merchandising categories were broken out into separate departments: meat and seafood; bakery, deli, prepared foods and foodservice; dairy; and produce/floral. Two crossover categories include elements of both marketing and merchandising: Private Label/Store Brands and Shopper Experience.

From the category winners, one “Outstanding Marketer” and one “Outstanding Merchandiser” will be selected by the independent supermarket community and their supporters through online voting, which is open through Feb. 23. More information about winning campaigns can be found here on the voting page.