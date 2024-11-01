Sponsored By

Costco and other grocery retailers in Ontario allowed to sell alcohol

The final phase of a three-phase rollout was activated on Thursday

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 1, 2024

The tops of beer cans.
The government will review taxes, mark-ups, and fees on beer, wine, and alcoholic beverages in an effort to maintain a competitive marketplace. Getty Images

All licensed grocery and big-box grocery stores like Costco in Ontario are now selling beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink adult beverages.

The Ontario government made the announcement on Thursday as part of the final phase of a three-phase rollout.

There is also more leniency when it comes to how beverages can be displayed, as stores can now stock up to 30-pack sizes.

In 2015 the Master Framework Agreement was extended for 10 years, which only allowed a limited number of retailers to sell alcohol. The agreement was not renewed.

The government will review taxes, mark-ups, and fees on beer, wine, and alcoholic beverages in an effort to maintain a competitive marketplace. The review will be complete at the end of the year.

On July 18, 450 grocery stores licensed to sell beer, cider, or wine were allowed to sell ready-to-drink beverages, including large pack sizes. Convenience stores received the green light to sell alcohol on Sept. 5 before it was expanded to all grocery and big-box grocery retailers six weeks later.

“This last phase of expansion will create new opportunities for retailers of all sizes for Ontario producers of beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink beverages,” said Premier Doug Ford in a press release.

In addition, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario will promote and prioritize small and Ontario-made products.

The government is also investing $10 million over the next five years to support social responsibility and public health efforts to ensure alcohol continues to be sold and consumed safely in the marketplace.

“This is a major step forward, as the participation of grocery stores is important to encourage diversity of the sale of local growers’ wines and locally produced craft beer,” said Diane Brisebois, president and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada.

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

