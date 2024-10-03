Liquor sales will not expand to grocery, convenience stores in Alberta, Canada

Liquor sales in Alberta, Canada, will remain in private liquor stores, an advisory committee ruled on Wednesday, reports Global News.

The MLA advisory committee recommended that Alberta not expand liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores, stating it would harm the province’s existing private liquor retail model. Alberta’s liquor stores have been privatized since the 1990s.

The advisory committee met with industry representatives, business owners, and other experts before coming up with its recommendation.

The committee believed a move into grocery and convenience stores would significantly harm small businesses and could lead to widespread store closures and job losses.

In July, grocery stores in Ontario were gearing up to sell ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer. Stores already licensed to sell beer, wine, and cider were allowed to display ready-to-drink cocktails along with 12- and 24-packs of beer.

The plan to boost the assortment of alcohol in Ontario was not supposed to happen until 2026, but officials decided to make the move this year.