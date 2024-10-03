Sponsored By

Liquor sales will not expand to grocery, convenience stores in Alberta, Canada

Advisory committee believes it would lead to store closures and job losses

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 3, 2024

A hand pulling a bottle of wine off a grocery store shelf.
The MLA advisory committee recommended that Alberta not expand liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores.Getty Images

Liquor sales in Alberta, Canada, will remain in private liquor stores, an advisory committee ruled on Wednesday, reports Global News.

The MLA advisory committee recommended that Alberta not expand liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores, stating it would harm the province’s existing private liquor retail model. Alberta’s liquor stores have been privatized since the 1990s. 

The advisory committee met with industry representatives, business owners, and other experts before coming up with its recommendation. 

The committee believed a move into grocery and convenience stores would significantly harm small businesses and could lead to widespread store closures and job losses. 

In July, grocery stores in Ontario were gearing up to sell ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer. Stores already licensed to sell beer, wine, and cider were allowed to display ready-to-drink cocktails along with 12- and 24-packs of beer. 

The plan to boost the assortment of alcohol in Ontario was not supposed to happen until 2026, but officials decided to make the move this year. 

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

