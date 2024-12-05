Sponsored By

Walmart offers jolly Christmas meal deal

The big box retailer claims the spread can feed 12 for less than $5

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

December 5, 2024

Overhead shot of a presliced baked ham.
The meal deal includes 28 items, such as two hams—one boneless honey-cured and one brown sugar double-glazed—along with necessary side dish ingredients.Walmart

Walmart is offering a holiday meal that serves 12 for less than $5 a person, according to the retailer.

The meal deal includes 28 items, such as two hams—one boneless honey-cured and one brown sugar double-glazed—along with necessary side dish ingredients:

  • Two packs of Great Value gravy powder

  • One package of Great Value brown & serve rolls

  • Four whole sweet potatoes

  • One 10-ounce package of Great Value mini marshmallows

  • Two 10.5-ounce cans of Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup

  • Four 14.5-ounce cans of Great Value green beans

  • Four 15-ounce cans of Great Value golden sweet whole kernel corn

  • One 6-ounce package of French’s crispy fried onions

  • One can of Great Value evaporated milk

  • One 15-ounce can of Great Value pumpkin

  • One package of Great Value 9-inch pie crusts

  • One Marie Callender’s pecan pie

  • One carton of Great Value whipped topping 

The meal deal is available until Dec. 31, and shoppers can donate the equivalent of a holiday meal to their local Salvation Army.

In October, Walmart announced its Thanksgiving meal offer, featuring a 10- to 16-pound turkey that serves eight for less than $7 per person.

Black Friday through Cyber Monday sales attracted approximately 197 million shoppers this year, coming in slightly lower than 2023’s record-breaking 200.4 million, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Retail Federation.

Grocery stores attracted 40% of shoppers, slightly behind department and online stores, which captured 42% of shoppers.

Walmart is coming off a strong third quarter, driven by the best food unit volume growth in four years.

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

