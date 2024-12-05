Walmart offers jolly Christmas meal deal
The big box retailer claims the spread can feed 12 for less than $5
December 5, 2024
Walmart is offering a holiday meal that serves 12 for less than $5 a person, according to the retailer.
The meal deal includes 28 items, such as two hams—one boneless honey-cured and one brown sugar double-glazed—along with necessary side dish ingredients:
Two packs of Great Value gravy powder
One package of Great Value brown & serve rolls
Four whole sweet potatoes
One 10-ounce package of Great Value mini marshmallows
Two 10.5-ounce cans of Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup
Four 14.5-ounce cans of Great Value green beans
Four 15-ounce cans of Great Value golden sweet whole kernel corn
One 6-ounce package of French’s crispy fried onions
One can of Great Value evaporated milk
One 15-ounce can of Great Value pumpkin
One package of Great Value 9-inch pie crusts
One Marie Callender’s pecan pie
One carton of Great Value whipped topping
The meal deal is available until Dec. 31, and shoppers can donate the equivalent of a holiday meal to their local Salvation Army.
In October, Walmart announced its Thanksgiving meal offer, featuring a 10- to 16-pound turkey that serves eight for less than $7 per person.
Black Friday through Cyber Monday sales attracted approximately 197 million shoppers this year, coming in slightly lower than 2023’s record-breaking 200.4 million, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Retail Federation.
Grocery stores attracted 40% of shoppers, slightly behind department and online stores, which captured 42% of shoppers.
Walmart is coming off a strong third quarter, driven by the best food unit volume growth in four years.
