Walmart offers jolly Christmas meal deal

Walmart is offering a holiday meal that serves 12 for less than $5 a person, according to the retailer.

The meal deal includes 28 items, such as two hams—one boneless honey-cured and one brown sugar double-glazed—along with necessary side dish ingredients:

Two packs of Great Value gravy powder

One package of Great Value brown & serve rolls

Four whole sweet potatoes

One 10-ounce package of Great Value mini marshmallows

Two 10.5-ounce cans of Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup

Four 14.5-ounce cans of Great Value green beans

Four 15-ounce cans of Great Value golden sweet whole kernel corn

One 6-ounce package of French’s crispy fried onions

One can of Great Value evaporated milk

One 15-ounce can of Great Value pumpkin

One package of Great Value 9-inch pie crusts

One Marie Callender’s pecan pie

One carton of Great Value whipped topping

The meal deal is available until Dec. 31, and shoppers can donate the equivalent of a holiday meal to their local Salvation Army.

In October, Walmart announced its Thanksgiving meal offer, featuring a 10- to 16-pound turkey that serves eight for less than $7 per person.

Black Friday through Cyber Monday sales attracted approximately 197 million shoppers this year, coming in slightly lower than 2023’s record-breaking 200.4 million, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Retail Federation.

Grocery stores attracted 40% of shoppers, slightly behind department and online stores, which captured 42% of shoppers.

Walmart is coming off a strong third quarter, driven by the best food unit volume growth in four years.