​​SN Top 10: Kroger, Albertsons merger trials end in Colorado, Washington top the week’s headlines

In this week’s recap of the Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles, the Kroger, Albertsons merger trials ending in Colorado and Washington ranked as the week’s top story. The simultaneous Kroger, Albertsons merger trials in Colorado and the state of Washington heard closing arguments this week, and in both cases they focused on the same points as the recent federal case against the merger: competition, prices, and jobs. In Washington, where the pending $24.6 billion merger would impact nearly half of the state’s grocery market, the case wrapped up Tuesday.

More top stories:

In other news, Trader Joe’s United still represents workers at a Trader Joe’s in Hadley, Mass., after a petition to decertify the union was dismissed by Region 1 of the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month. Workers at the Hadley location formed Trader Joe’s United, an independent and worker-led union, on July 28, 2022, and later employees from stores in Minneapolis, Oakland, and Louisville, voted to join the union for employees of the specialty grocer.

Related:The Retail Daily podcast 08-22-2024

Other top stories: