The warehouse retailer’s center will feature tech solutions

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 28, 2025

BJ's Wholesale Club sign.
The distribution facility, which is expected to open in 2027, spans more than 500,000 square feet.BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club is constructing its fourth ambient distribution center in Commercial Point, Ohio, the warehouse retailer announced on Tuesday.

This addition will help the Marlborough, Mass.-based retailer manage its growth more effectively. Over the past five years, the company has opened more than 30 clubs, and its 250th location is scheduled to open Jan. 31 in Louisville, Ky.

The distribution facility, which is expected to open in 2027, spans more than 500,000 square feet and will feature automated pallet storage, case-handling equipment, and mixed-case pallet building for club-friendly replenishment.

The distribution center will be located on a 125-acre site, allowing for future expansion, and will serve as a hub to replenish ambient-temperature grocery items and general merchandise across the BJ’s Wholesale Club network.

Membership has been on the rise for BJ’s Wholesale Club. The membership base has grown 40% since 2018, and renewal rates have reached their highest point in club history. The warehouse retailer reached the 7.5-million-member milestone during the third quarter in 2024. 

BJ’s Wholesale Club is coming off strong third quarter earnings where comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, grew 3.8% year over year. Net sales reached almost $5 billion, marking a 3.4% increase year over year while net income was $155.7 million, up 19.4% versus a year ago. 

Gross profit for the third quarter was just over $975 million, which was $73 million more year over year.

