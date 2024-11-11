Sponsored By

Dollar General debuts Aurora, Colo., distribution center

The discount retailer continues to upgrade and grow its DC network

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 11, 2024

2 Min Read
A Dollar General sign.
The Colorado facility is about 1 billion square feet and will create approximately 400 new jobs.Bill Wilson

Dollar General opened its Aurora, Colo., distribution center on Friday, the discounter’s latest move towards expanding its reach. 

The facility is about 1 million square feet and will create approximately 400 new jobs, Dollar General said.

“The Aurora facility will further support our ability to better serve our stores and customers throughout the western United States,” Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement

Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., also donated $10,000 to Aurora public schools as part of the grand opening celebration.

The retailer has focused on its distribution centers over the past year to help address supply chain issues that resulted in losses exceeding $40 million in 2022.

Dollar General announced the opening of its first dual distribution center in Blair, Neb., in August 2023. The roughly 1 million-square-foot facility combines the efficiencies of traditional and DG Fresh supply chain functionalities. DG Fresh is Dollar General’s distribution network that allows fresh food to be delivered to stores. 

In September 2023, Dollar General announced automation plans for a distribution center in Jonesville, S.C., with plans to expand automation across DCs nationwide.

The new tech enables the warehouse to replenish thousands of products for more than 1,000 stores in the Southeast region.

Dollar General plans to open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in North Little Rock, Ark., in 2025. The facility will help the retailer sell fresh products in more stores. More than 12 DG stores in Little Rock now offer fresh produce.

The growth and upgrades in distribution centers coincide with Dollar General's decision to slow the pace of store openings. Following a sluggish 2023 third-quarter earnings performance, Vasos said the retailer would pump the brakes onnew store openings amid rising shrink and slowing sales.

On average, Dollar General opens about 1,000 new locations per year, but the plan for 2024 is to debut 800 new stores.

Dollar General opened its 20,000th store in Alice, Texas, on Feb. 24.

Dollar General now operates more than 20,300 locations.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A Costco sign on a Costco store.
Finance
Costco’s October was better than a year ago
Costco’s October was better than a year ago
A seafood counter at Whole Foods Market
Seafood
How to keep your supermarket’s seafood counter relevant
How to keep your supermarket’s seafood counter relevant
A frozen seafood case
Seafood
Why supermarket shoppers are giving a cold shoulder to frozen seafood
Why supermarket shoppers are giving a cold shoulder to frozen seafood
Rendering of Central Market
New Stores
H-E-B set to open new Central Market in Dallas
H-E-B set to open new Central Market in Dallas
A package of Bettergoods Sleigh Ride Mix
Private Label
Walmart drops its holiday Bettergoods products
Walmart drops its holiday Bettergoods products