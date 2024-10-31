Meijer announces open call for new construction suppliers

Meijer will host an open call for new construction services companies to be considered for the retailer’s upcoming 2025 and 2026 construction projects.

Companies of all sizes can apply here from Nov. 1-30 for consideration.

Qualified companies must be able to perform work within the Meijer six-state footprint (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky) and specialize in earthwork, landscaping, paving, concrete, roofing, floor painting, metal stud/drywall, fixturing, HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, electrical, traffic signals and other general skilled trades. Meijer’s headquarters are in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Interested vendors can also register here for a virtual information session on Nov. 13. The session will provide more background on the opportunity, qualifications, and a Q&A portion.

“We are dedicated to cultivating a supplier base that reflects our current and future needs,” said Carla Hendon, Meijer director of Supplier Inclusion & Indirect Procurement. “This open call represents a significant opportunity for companies of all sizes, across multiple trades to collaborate and grow with us.”

Once applications are submitted, Meijer will review them to ensure suppliers are qualified. Accepted suppliers will be notified and included in the retailer's communication of future construction project opportunities.

Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that operates 500 super centers, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. The company has some 70,000 employees.