Sam’s Club plans to serve 10 for under $10 this Thanksgiving

Sam’s Club is the latest retailer to jump into the Thanksgiving meal deal frenzy.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based warehouse retailer announced Thursday that it has a Member’s Mark Thanksgiving meal that serves 10 for under $100, or less than $10 a person.

The meal can also be delivered precooked in under two hours, requiring two hours to prepare and serve.

Grocery retailers have launched their own holiday specials over the last two weeks.

Sam’s Club’s parent company, Walmart, announced its own Thanksgiving meal offer, which includes a 10- to 16-pound turkey and some 29 side dishes. The meal serves eight for less than $7 a person, the retailer says.

Dollar General has a buy two, get one free deal that involves three meal bundles, and Giant Eagle is giving shoppers multiple ways to win a free turkey.

Aldi also came out recently with its Thanksgiving deal claiming to serve 10 for under $47.