Save A Lot debuts its first loyalty program

Save A Lot launched its first loyalty program, Save A Lot Rewards, on Thursday.

The wholesaler, known for having a red dot in its logo, now offers points, or “dots”, for shoppers to earn on its mobile app. Shoppers can redeem the dots for free products at Save A Lot locations.

Save A Lot will have the flexibility to customize the app with local offers, and the app will also feature exclusive coupons and deals to deliver additional value for shoppers.

“Save A Lot Rewards marks our evolution in the digital space — even as an independent, bannered wholesaler, we recognize the importance of personalized and incentivized shopping,” Trey Johnson, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Save A Lot, said in a statement.

Users can download the Save A Lot Rewards app via the Apple and Android app stores. Through Nov. 19, Save A Lot will offer one-time use weekly offers for new and existing loyalty customers.

Shoppers can watch for opportunities to earn additional dots in-app, with deals for both national brands and Save A Lot’s private-label products.

St. Ann, Mo.-based Save A Lot operates approximately 750 stores in 32 states.