Save A Lot debuts its first loyalty program

The wholesaler will now allow shoppers to earn “dots” to redeem for food and other rewards

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 11, 2024

A Save A Lot sign at the front of a Save A Lot store.
Save A Lot will have the flexibility to customize the app with local offers, and the app will also feature exclusive coupons and deals to deliver additional value for shoppers.Save A Lot

Save A Lot launched its first loyalty program, Save A Lot Rewards, on Thursday.

The wholesaler, known for having a red dot in its logo,  now offers points, or “dots”, for shoppers to earn on its mobile app. Shoppers can redeem the dots for free products at Save A Lot locations.

Save A Lot will have the flexibility to customize the app with local offers, and the app will also feature exclusive coupons and deals to deliver additional value for shoppers.

“Save A Lot Rewards marks our evolution in the digital space — even as an independent, bannered wholesaler, we recognize the importance of personalized and incentivized shopping,” Trey Johnson, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Save A Lot, said in a statement.

Users can download the Save A Lot Rewards app via the Apple and Android app stores. Through Nov. 19, Save A Lot will offer one-time use weekly offers for new and existing loyalty customers.

Shoppers can watch for opportunities to earn additional dots in-app, with deals for both national brands and Save A Lot’s private-label products.

St. Ann, Mo.-based Save A Lot operates approximately 750 stores in 32 states.

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

