SN Top 10: Kroger drops its Thanksgiving meal deal tops the week’s headlines

In this week’s recap of the Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles, Kroger drops its Thanksgiving meal deal ranked as the week’s top story. The Kroger Co. has rolled out its Thanksgiving meal deals, including an ingredients kit to serve a meal for 10 at under $4.85 per person, as well as heat-and-eat options.

According to Kroger, the meal ingredients will feed ten people for under $4.85 per person and include classic items like stuffing, sliced green beans, gravy, carrots, rolls and more.

More top stories:

In other news, Ahold Delhaize USA grocery stores, including Stop & Shop and Hannaford locations, were hit with a cybersecurity breach on Nov. 8. Local media outlets in Maine and Connecticut reported that some Stop & Shops had run low on products because the issue disrupted deliveries, and pharmacies could not process debit and gift cards.

Hannaford’s website remained down on Tuesday, while Stop & Shop’s was up and running.

Other top stories:

