SN Top 10: Kroger might give merger ambitions a rest if Albertsons deal fails tops the week’s headlines

In this week’s recap of the Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles, Kroger might give merger ambitions a rest if Albertsons deal fails ranked as the week’s top story. Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said it might not return to the market for more acquisition attempts.

McMullen made few comments about the three antitrust cases concerning its proposed $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons during the company's Q3 earnings call Thursday, but reiterated that the combined retailers would “provide customers with an even better experience.”

More top stories:

In other news, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon sees food inflation ticking up as we head into 2025, but he noted that consumers have proven more resilient than retailers initially expected.

McMillon made these comments at the 2024 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, expressing disappointment at the resurgence of climbing food prices.“[Food inflation] is primarily driven by eggs and dairy, but it’s not just those categories,” McMillon said. “There’s also pressure on cocoa and other inputs.”

Related:Kroger might give merger ambitions a rest if Albertsons deal fails

Other top stories: