Sponsored By

SN Top 10: Kroger might give merger ambitions a rest if Albertsons deal fails tops the week’s headlines

The week’s Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles

Supermarket News Staff

December 9, 2024

10 Slides

Already have an account?

In this week’s recap of the Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles, Kroger might give merger ambitions a rest if Albertsons deal fails ranked as the week’s top story. Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said it might not return to the market for more acquisition attempts. 

McMullen made few comments about the three antitrust cases concerning its proposed $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons during the company's Q3 earnings call Thursday, but reiterated that the combined retailers would “provide customers with an even better experience.”

More top stories:

In other news, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon sees food inflation ticking up as we head into 2025, but he noted that consumers have proven more resilient than retailers initially expected.

McMillon made these comments at the 2024 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, expressing disappointment at the resurgence of climbing food prices.“[Food inflation] is primarily driven by eggs and dairy, but it’s not just those categories,” McMillon said. “There’s also pressure on cocoa and other inputs.”

Related:Kroger might give merger ambitions a rest if Albertsons deal fails

Other top stories:

About the Author

Supermarket News Staff

Supermarket News Staff

See more from Supermarket News Staff
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Supermarket News Store Map
New Stores
Walgreens closed 58 stores across U.S. in November
Walgreens closed 58 stores across U.S. in November
Private-label goods
Private Label
Walmart, Target launch two fastest-growing private-label brands
Walmart, Target launch two fastest-growing private-label brands
The front of Heinen's and Giant Eagle stores.
Retail Labor
More than 8K workers at Giant Eagle, Heinen’s secure new contracts
More than 8K workers at Giant Eagle, Heinen’s secure new contracts
A CVS worker looking at a bottle of medicine
Grocery Pharmacy & Health Care
In 2024, retail drugstores took a hard look at their operating models
In 2024, retail drugstores took a hard look at their operating models
Foxtrot sign
Finance
Foxtrot facing $3.8M in back wage, benefits payments
Foxtrot facing $3.8M in back wage, benefits payments