SN Top 10: Walmart backtracks on DEI and LGBTQ initiatives top the week's headlines

The week's Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles

Supermarket News Staff

December 2, 2024

10 Slides

In this week’s recap of the Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles, Walmart backtracks on DEI and LGBTQ initiatives ranked as the week’s top story. Walmart is reversing course on its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and will reduce its support for the movement in some key areas, the company confirmed Tuesday. The move comes four months after Walmart announced it was standing pat in regards to its DEI decisions.

More top stories:

In other news, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households spend 32% more per buyer than non-SNAP households, according to a new report. That number is up 1% year over year, according to the report, “Understanding the Resilience of SNAP Shoppers,” from Circana.

The report explores the behaviors of SNAP consumers, highlighting opportunities for consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers to better support this group.

Other top stories:

About the Author

