SN Top 10: Walmart, Kroger, others affected by E. coli carrot recall tops the week’s headlines

In this week’s recap of the Top 10 most popular Supermarket News articles, Walmart, Kroger, others affected by E. coli carrot recall ranked as the week’s top story. The FDA has declared an investigation into an outbreak of E. Coli that so far has contributed to one death and 39 cases of illness, including 15 hospitalizations.

The outbreak has been linked to organic carrots supplied by Grimmway Farms, which issued a voluntary recall of whole and baby carrots distributed under multiple brands on Nov. 16.

More top stories:

In other news, big changes could be coming for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which faces new scrutiny as the incoming Trump Administration searches for ways to slash the federal budget to offset tax cuts in 2025, according to a story in the Washington Post.

That could be a problem not only for the roughly 34 million SNAP recipients, but also for grocery retailers across the board that collect billions in revenue through the program.

Other top stories: