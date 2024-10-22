Target engages in another round of price cuts, this time involving more than 2,000 items

Target will be cutting prices on more than 2,000 items for the holiday season, including food and beverages and everyday essentials, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced Tuesday.

It’s the second time this year Target has reduced the cost of certain items. In May, roughly 5,000 products were discounted.

The announcement comes when many grocery retailers are unveiling Thanksgiving deals.

Last week, Walmart, Dollar General, and Giant Eagle announced special meal offers.

The Walmart deal claims to serve eight for less than $7 a person. Dollar General is selling bundles that include free food items, and Giant Eagle is giving shoppers the chance to win a free turkey.

Discount grocer Aldi has come out with a Thanksgiving deal claiming to serve 10 for under $47.

Target has not responded to a request for comment about the food, beverage, and everyday necessities that fall under the recent series of price cuts.