Target engages in another round of price cuts, this time involving more than 2,000 items

Food, beverage, and everyday necessities will be some of the items discounted

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 22, 2024

A Target bullseye sign on the outside of a store.
It's the second time this year Target has reduced the cost of certain items.

Target will be cutting prices on more than 2,000 items for the holiday season, including food and beverages and everyday essentials, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced Tuesday.

It’s the second time this year Target has reduced the cost of certain items. In May, roughly 5,000 products were discounted.

The announcement comes when many grocery retailers are unveiling Thanksgiving deals.

Last week, Walmart, Dollar General, and Giant Eagle announced special meal offers.

The Walmart deal claims to serve eight for less than $7 a person. Dollar General is selling bundles that include free food items, and Giant Eagle is giving shoppers the chance to win a free turkey.

Discount grocer Aldi has come out with a Thanksgiving deal claiming to serve 10 for under $47.

Target has not responded to a request for comment about the food, beverage, and everyday necessities that fall under the recent series of price cuts.

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

