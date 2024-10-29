Target is not left behind in Thanksgiving meal deal race

You didn’t think Target was going to opt out of the Thanksgiving meal celebration, did you?

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced it was lowering prices on dishes for the holiday on Monday, following deals released by Aldi, Giant Eagle, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, and other grocery retailers.

The total package comes in at $20, which is $5 lower than last year’s deal. The package includes an array of side dishes, pies, and desserts for under $5, turkey for 79 cents a pound (20% lower per pound than in 2023), and a free frozen pizza for all Target Circle 360 members.

Target’s Thanksgiving dinner can serve four and includes:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (frozen) — up to 10 pounds

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes — five pounds

Del Monte Cut Green Beans — 14.5 ounces

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup — 10.5 ounces

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce — 14 ounces

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix — 6 ounces

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy — 12 ounces

Earlier this month, Target announced price reductions on more than 2,000 items. It’s the second time this year the retailer has reduced the cost of certain items.

Here’s how Target stacks up with other Thanksgiving meal deals: Walmart’s offer claims to serve eight for less than $7 a person. Dollar General is selling bundles that include free food items, Aldi has come out with a Thanksgiving deal claiming to serve 10 for under $47, Giant Eagle is providing shoppers to win a free turkey, and Sam’s Club plans to serve 10 for under $10 per person.