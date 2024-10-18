Sponsored By

Walmart, Dollar General, and Giant Eagle flaunt Thanksgiving deals

The race for Thanksgiving meal dollars is on

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 18, 2024

A Thanksgiving turkey with all of the fixings.
Walmart just announced its Thanksgiving meal offer, which includes a 10- to 16-pound turkey, features 29 items, and serves eight for less than $7 a person.Getty Images

Grocers are racing to put out their Thanksgiving meal deals as the holiday approaches. 

Walmart just announced its Thanksgiving meal offer, which includes a 10- to 16-pound turkey, features 29 items, and serves eight for less than $7 a person.

The deal will be available through Dec. 24, and shoppers can also gift the meal to others across the country.

Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., has a buy two, get one free deal that involves the following bundles: Pumpkin Pie Bundle, Green Bean Casserole Bundle, and a Sweet Potato Casserole Bundle.

The Pumpkin Pie Bundle offers a 6-count Keebler mini pie crust and 12-ounce container of Eagle Brand evaporated milk, and a free 15-ounce Clover Valley canned pumpkin. The Green Bean Casserole Bundle comes with a 10.5-ounce can of Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup, a 2.8-ounce container of French’s fried onions, and a free 14.5-ounce can of Clover Valley green beans. The Sweet Potato Casserole Bundle includes a 29-ounce can of Bruce’s yams, a 2-pound bag of Clover Valley brown sugar and a free 10-ounce bag of Kraft mini marshmallows.

At O’Hara Township, Pa.,-based Giant Eagle, customers have multiple chances to win a free Thanksgiving turkey:

  • Eligible purchases made between Oct. 17 and Nov. 9 can be applied towards a free turkey

  • Customers who spend at least $300 will receive a small Giant Eagle frozen turkey (8-15.99 pounds)

  • Customers who spend at least $400 will receive a large Giant Eagle frozen turkey (over 16 pounds)

Shoppers must use the same Giant Eagle Loyalty Card with each qualifying transaction and progress towards receiving a free turkey can be checked on receipts or the Giant Eagle app.

Aldi also came out recently with its Thanksgiving deal claiming to serve 10 for under $47.

The meal comes with a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, stuffing, and all the ingredients needed for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News

