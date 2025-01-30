Sponsored By

Walmart invests record $4.51B in Canada, divests truck fleetWalmart invests record $4.51B in Canada, divests truck fleet

“Dozens” of new stores planned as company sells transportation fleet to Canada Cartage

Mark Hamstra

January 30, 2025

3 Min Read
Venessa Yates is the new president and CEO of Walmart Canada, taking over as the retailer plans significant expansion in the country.
Venessa Yates is the new president and CEO of Walmart Canada, taking over as the retailer plans significant expansion in the country. Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is ramping up its expansion and unloading its trucking operations to an outsourced provider, the company said Thursday. The global retailer said it plans to invest about $4.51 billion ($6.5 billion Canadian) during the next five years as it seeks to open “dozens of new stores across the country.”

Mississauga, Ontario-based Walmart Canada also said it has agreed to sell its transportation fleet to Canada Cartage, which it described as the largest provider of fleet services in the country. Terms of the sale, which a Walmart spokesperson told Supermarket News was slated to close in the coming weeks, were not disclosed. In a statement, Canada Cartage said it would operate the fleet as a dedicated operation to ensure continuity.

Biggest news for grocery?

The announcement signals increasing pressure on other Canadian grocery operators, which include the “big three” — Loblaw, Sobeys, and Metro, along with various independent and regional operators. Data from 2022 shows that Walmart Canada ranked 5th in grocery market share in Canada, capturing an estimated 7.5% of grocery sales, according to Statista. Loblaw was No. 1, with 29% of sales, followed by Sobeys/Safeway (21%), Costco (11%), and Metro/Jean Coutu (10.8%).

Walmart’s expansion plans also come as the Canadian government has been taking a closer look at competition in the grocery sector and its impact on pricing. Canada’s Competition Bureau in 2023 concluded that consolidation in the industry has minimized competition, and it has continued to investigate the competitive landscape in the country. Last year the major retailers also agreed to a code of conduct aimed at keeping grocery prices affordable.

Related:BJ’s Wholesale Club digs in on fourth distribution center in Ohio

More details:

• Walmart’s planned investments in Canada include two new Supercentres in Ontario set to open this year—one in Mississauga this summer and another in Oakville toward the end of the year. In addition, three new Supercentres are planned for Alberta by 2027 in Calgary, Edmonton, and Fort McMurray. The company currently operates about 400 stores in Canada, the vast majority of which are Supercentres offering full grocery assortments, along with a handful of Walmart discount stores offering mainly general merchandise

• The company also plans to open what it described as its “most advanced” distribution center this spring in Vaughan, Ontario, which is part of its overall effort to upgrade its supply chain in Canada, Walmart said

• The new investments follow a $2.43 billion (about $3.5 billion Canadian) investment announced in 2020 that resulted in the modernization of more than 180 stores, four new stores, two store relocations, and four new distribution and fulfillment centers, in addition to investments in building the Vaughan DC

Related:Target faces online backlash after DEI announcement

• The announcement also comes as Venessa Yates takes over as president and CEO of Walmart Canada, succeeding Gonzalo Gebara, who the company said is returning to Argentina to be with his family and pursue other interests. She most recently had been senior VP and general manager of Walmart+. In addition, Walmart Canada named Steve Schrobilgen, a 35-year veteran of Sam’s Club and Walmart U.S., as its new chief operating officer

In their own words

“Walmart Canada is on an ambitious growth journey to serve even more Canadians – better and differently than ever before. This $6.5 billion investment is the largest we’ve made in Canada towards expanding our footprint since we first arrived here 30 years ago.” — Gui Loureiro, regional CEO, Walmart Canada, Chile, Mexico and Central America

About the Author

Mark Hamstra

Mark Hamstra

Mark Hamstra is a freelance business writer with experience covering a range of topics and industries, including food and mass retailing, the restaurant industry, direct/mobile marketing, and technology. Before becoming a freelance business journalist, Mark spent 13 years at Supermarket News, most recently as Content Director, where he was involved in all areas of editorial planning and production for print and online. Earlier in his career he also worked as a reporter and editor at other business publications, including Financial Technology, Direct Marketing News, Nation’s Restaurant News and Drug Store News.

See more from Mark Hamstra
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A fisherman pulling in a tunafish.
Seafood
Whole Foods Market pledges to further protect its seafood labor force
Whole Foods Market pledges to further protect its seafood labor force
People walking outside a CVS store
Consumer Trends
How CVS is solving the pain point of its locked display cabinets
How CVS is solving the pain point of its locked display cabinets
QSIC logo
Grocery Technology
In-store audio platform Qsic closes on $25M in funding
In-store audio platform Qsic closes on $25M in funding
A blurred grocery aisle.
Grocery Trends & Data
Lawmakers to Trump: How about those lower grocery prices?
Lawmakers to Trump: How about those lower grocery prices?
Couple shopping
Grocery Technology
Stater Bros. gets a fresh new produce inventory plan with Afresh
Stater Bros. gets a fresh new produce inventory plan with Afresh