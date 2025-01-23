Sponsored By

The regional grocer already had a partnership with DoorDash

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 23, 2025

The front of a Wegmans store.
Shoppers can now use the Uber Eats app to order groceries from Wegmans locations.Wegmans

Wegmans is partnering with last-mile delivery service Uber Eats, the Rochester, N.Y.-based grocer announced Thursday.

Biggest news for grocery?

Shoppers can now use the Uber Eats app to order groceries from Wegmans locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.New Wegmans shoppers will receive 40% off their next order of $60 or more through Uber Eats.

Following DoorDash

This move follows Wegmans’ expansion of its partnership with DoorDash. In October, the two companies announced the availability of on-demand grocery delivery at Wegmans locations. DoorDash had already been delivering ready-made meals from Wegmans Meals2Go.

Wegmans expanding in 2025

In December, Wegmans revealed plans to open three new stores in 2025, including two in new markets. The stores are currently under construction on Long Island, in Connecticut, and in Maryland. All three are expected to open by the end of the year.Wegmans operates over 110 locations in the U.S.

