Woodman’s comes up with sampler box program

Loyal customers will receive 10 to 15 products to sample

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 18, 2024

A look at products offered in Woodman's sampler box.
The program aims to give shoppers the chance to discover new products without the financial risk.Woodman's Fresh Market

Woodman’s Food Market is partnering with Bunny James Boxes to launch a sampler box program, the Janesville, Wis.-based grocer announced on Thursday.

The program aims to give shoppers the chance to discover new products without the financial risk. The box comes with 10 to 15 hand-selected food and beverage items for free, allowing shoppers to explore products they may not have otherwise tried.

“Partnering with Bunny James allows us to work with our … partners to provide them a creative and unique way of distributing samples, while enhancing the customer experience via a unique gift box,” said Clint Woodman, president of Woodman’s Food Markets.

The sampler box program aims to provide more return on investment by specifically targeting high-spending, loyal customers who are already committed to shopping at Woodman’s. Meal solution companies run similar programs.

According to program data supplied by Woodman's, over 26% of customers who receive the box purchase at least one of the featured products compared to just 11.9% of non-targeted customers. Those who receive the box are 103% more likely to make repeat purchases of items from the box compared to those who did not receive it.

Woodman’s Food Market is employee-owned and operates 19 locations in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.  

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

