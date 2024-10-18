Woodman’s comes up with sampler box program

Woodman’s Food Market is partnering with Bunny James Boxes to launch a sampler box program, the Janesville, Wis.-based grocer announced on Thursday.

The program aims to give shoppers the chance to discover new products without the financial risk. The box comes with 10 to 15 hand-selected food and beverage items for free, allowing shoppers to explore products they may not have otherwise tried.

“Partnering with Bunny James allows us to work with our … partners to provide them a creative and unique way of distributing samples, while enhancing the customer experience via a unique gift box,” said Clint Woodman, president of Woodman’s Food Markets.

The sampler box program aims to provide more return on investment by specifically targeting high-spending, loyal customers who are already committed to shopping at Woodman’s. Meal solution companies run similar programs.

According to program data supplied by Woodman's, over 26% of customers who receive the box purchase at least one of the featured products compared to just 11.9% of non-targeted customers. Those who receive the box are 103% more likely to make repeat purchases of items from the box compared to those who did not receive it.

Woodman’s Food Market is employee-owned and operates 19 locations in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.