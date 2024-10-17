Sponsored By

Candy on the shopping list of 80% of those celebrating Halloween

Most shoppers plan to make their purchases at big box stores like Walmart

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

October 17, 2024

1 Min Read
60% of customers plan to shop at big box stores like Walmart and Target
60% of customers plan to shop at big box stores like Walmart and TargetGetty Images

Four-out-of-five shoppers celebrating Halloween this year said they plan to purchase candy, according to a new Numerator report. 

The data analytics firm said 60% plan to shop at big box stores like Walmart and Target, 44% at traditional grocery stores, 35% at online retailers, 18% at specialty stores like Hobby Lobby and Spirit Halloween, and 15% at local shops and small businesses.

The survey of 5,000 U.S. consumers also revealed that 62% of respondents plan to celebrate the holiday. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Gen Z and Millennial respondents said they plan to celebrate Halloween this year. 

Halloween decorations will also be on the shopping lists of consumers this year, as 59% of survey respondents said they plan to decorate their homes. Most consumers (83%) said they will use Halloween decorations they already own, 46% will purchase new decorations, and 28% plan to make their own. 

Another 58% of respondents said they will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters this year, while 33% plan to gather with friends and family, and 31% plan to go trick-or-treating or accompany someone who is. 

Candy was the biggest purchase item planned by shoppers at 80%, followed by decorations at 48%, food at 38%, apparel or costumes at 37%, alcoholic beverages at 23%, and party supplies at 14%.

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

See more from Timothy Inklebarger
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias
Grocery Marketing
Illinois launches pilot program for license, vehicle sticker renewal at grocery stores
Illinois launches pilot program for license, vehicle sticker renewal at grocery stores
Photo of Anirban Kundu
Executive Moves
Instacart hires Uber Delivery head of engineering as chief technology officer
Instacart hires Uber Delivery head of engineering as chief technology officer
A slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top.
Grocery Trends & Data
Report: Grocers capitalize on pumpkin flavor
Report: Grocers capitalize on pumpkin flavor
New Jersey state Rep. Mikie Sherrill stand outside a Fresh Market grocery store with other officials.
Legislation & Regulatory News
New Jersey lawmaker introduces legislation to give tax incentives for small grocers
New Jersey lawmaker introduces legislation to give tax incentives for small grocers
An advertisement for Lidl
Grocery Marketing
Lidl relaunching its brand in the U.S.
Lidl relaunching its brand in the U.S.