Candy on the shopping list of 80% of those celebrating Halloween

Four-out-of-five shoppers celebrating Halloween this year said they plan to purchase candy, according to a new Numerator report.

The data analytics firm said 60% plan to shop at big box stores like Walmart and Target, 44% at traditional grocery stores, 35% at online retailers, 18% at specialty stores like Hobby Lobby and Spirit Halloween, and 15% at local shops and small businesses.

The survey of 5,000 U.S. consumers also revealed that 62% of respondents plan to celebrate the holiday. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Gen Z and Millennial respondents said they plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

Halloween decorations will also be on the shopping lists of consumers this year, as 59% of survey respondents said they plan to decorate their homes. Most consumers (83%) said they will use Halloween decorations they already own, 46% will purchase new decorations, and 28% plan to make their own.

Another 58% of respondents said they will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters this year, while 33% plan to gather with friends and family, and 31% plan to go trick-or-treating or accompany someone who is.

Candy was the biggest purchase item planned by shoppers at 80%, followed by decorations at 48%, food at 38%, apparel or costumes at 37%, alcoholic beverages at 23%, and party supplies at 14%.