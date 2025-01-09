Cannabis-infused gummies, drinks, and candy now available on DoorDash

Hemp-derived products such as THC- and CBD-infused gummies, drinks, and candy are now available for delivery on DoorDash, the last-mile delivery service announced Thursday.

DoorDash is making the products available in select markets where the sale of marijuana is legal, but the San Francisco-based company stopped short of offering marijuana for delivery.

The new THC- and CBD-infused products are available through DoorDash’s fulfillment platform, DashMart, as well as retail operations such as Total Wine & More, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and others.

DoorDash has created a new product page on its website and mobile platform, offering products like CANN Blood Orange Cardamom THC-Infused Social Tonic, Gigli Caramel Mocha Chocolates, and Kávva Joy Blueberry Muffin Delta-9 THC Gummies.

“As preferences evolve, DoorDash can now help eligible customers find new products to safely enjoy while they unwind and recharge in the new year,” Jacob Morello, director, GM of Alcohol and Emerging Categories at DoorDash, said in a press release.

DoorDash said it has “implemented multiple safeguards to help ensure customers are of legal age, including electronic ID verification.”

The delivery service said it is celebrating the new service by offering $2 off a multipack purchase of Cann hemp-infused products.

The various cannabis-derived products available through the new service “contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis,” according to DoorDash.

“The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated these products for safety or efficacy, and has not evaluated any statements regarding these products,” DoorDash added in the press release.

DoorDash added liquor sales to its roster of products available for delivery in September 2021, and in July 2022 began implementing enhanced dual ID verification to better ensure buyers are of legal age.

In October, the company announced that it had further strengthened its age-verification, adding a “four-step compliance check at the door before a delivery may be completed, geofencing certain high-risk locations to pre-emptively block deliveries, and putting safeguards in place for (DoorDash delivery drivers) that allow them always to return alcohol penalty-free and with additional pay if a delivery cannot be completed.”