Kroger’s top 5 food trends in 2025
Fermented foods are just one
October 25, 2024
Kroger has released its top five food trends for 2025.
The trend predictions were developed by a slew of teams under the Cincinnati, Ohio-based retailer, including its Our Brands product developers, chefs, buyers, culinary specialists and Kroger retail data science arm, 84.51º.
The trends include:
Private label continuing to increase: Customers are increasingly turning to own brands. Kroger says shoppers will regularly choose store brand alternatives instead of national brands, and we’ll see continued private-label innovation to match the customer demand
Briny and fermented: Consumers want more acidic, briny and fermented flavors. In 2025 , the retailer says we’ll see an increased use of briny foods like olives, pickles, sauerkraut, and kimchi
Plant protein makes a comeback: While popular staples like chicken, yogurt, and cottage cheese have staying power, the retailer predicts a growing interest in collagen and a greater incorporation of plant-based proteins such as beans, lentils, and hemp seeds into daily diets
Peppers and spice: Customers shifted from chasing the highest Scoville ratings to now exploring how heat maximizes flavor. And delving into spices and peppers from international cuisines – like Calabrian chiles, guajillo peppers and hatch chiles – allows them to do so. As spice aficionados continue to experiment, expect emerging pepper varieties to appear in familiar products like wings, pizza, and pasta
Caesar flavoring: Following its viral “Caesar salad and french fries” moment, Caesar salad innovation is at an all-time high, Kroger says. Beyond traditional salads and wraps, recipes featuring Caesar dressing on pizza, pasta, and a variety of leafy greens beyond romaine lettuce are gaining popularity. Look forward to creative combinations of the umami-rich dressing with flavors like miso, tahini, and black garlic
