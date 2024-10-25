Sponsored By

Kroger’s top 5 food trends in 2025

Fermented foods are just one

Supermarket News Staff

October 25, 2024

Different Kroger products on different colored tiled backgrounds
“2025 is all about flavor,” the retailer says.The Kroger Co.

Kroger has released its top five food trends for 2025.

The trend predictions were developed by a slew of teams under the Cincinnati, Ohio-based retailer, including its Our Brands product developers, chefs, buyers, culinary specialists and Kroger retail data science arm, 84.51º.

The trends include:

  • Private label continuing to increase: Customers are increasingly turning to own brands. Kroger says shoppers will regularly choose store brand alternatives instead of national brands, and we’ll see continued private-label innovation to match the customer demand

  • Briny and fermented: Consumers want more acidic, briny and fermented flavors. In 2025 , the retailer says we’ll see an increased use of briny foods like olives, pickles, sauerkraut, and kimchi

  • Plant protein makes a comeback: While popular staples like chicken, yogurt, and cottage cheese have staying power, the retailer predicts a growing interest in collagen and a greater incorporation of plant-based proteins such as beans, lentils, and hemp seeds into daily diets

  • Peppers and spice: Customers shifted from chasing the highest Scoville ratings to now exploring how heat maximizes flavor. And delving into spices and peppers from international cuisines – like Calabrian chiles, guajillo peppers and hatch chiles – allows them to do so. As spice aficionados continue to experiment, expect emerging pepper varieties to appear in familiar products like wings, pizza, and pasta

  • Caesar flavoring: Following its viral “Caesar salad and french fries” moment, Caesar salad innovation is at an all-time high, Kroger says. Beyond traditional salads and wraps, recipes featuring Caesar dressing on pizza, pasta, and a variety of leafy greens beyond romaine lettuce are gaining popularity. Look forward to creative combinations of the umami-rich dressing with flavors like miso, tahini, and black garlic

