Natural Grocers’ 2025 trend predictions

The list includes natural deodorants, men’s beauty products, and nose-to-tail eating

December 3, 2024

Products from Natural Grocers' 2025 trends
For the third consecutive year, the company has also introduced a bonus trend.Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers has published its list of 2025 retail trend predictions.

The list was compiled in part by Registered Dietitians and Certified Natural Foods Chefs and utilized research, consumer insights, and trend analysis, according to a press release from the Lakewood, Colo.-based grocer.

Trends include:

  • A focus on healthy blood sugar: Having a pre-meal veggie snack, eating veggies and protein first during a meal, drinking a glass of water spiked with apple cider vinegar, drinking a whey protein shake before eating

  • Nose-to-Tail Eating: An approach to eating that uses the whole animal, including organs, skin, bones, and fats like lard and tallow

  • Men’s beauty products: In 2024, more than half of U.S. men used facial skincare products, a 68% increase from 2022

  • Even more protein: On TikTok, nearly 1.5 million posts featured the hashtag #protein in August 2024

  • Going global: International flavors will continue to be popular, with global seasonings like harissa, turmeric, cumin, and Chinese five spice

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers operates 168 stores in 21 states.

