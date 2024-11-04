Sponsored By

Over a quarter of shoppers will avoid products under lock and key

A Numerator study shows that more shoppers are noticing locked-up merchandise

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

November 4, 2024

2 Min Read
Almost two-thirds of shoppers (60%) have seen merchandise locked up on a regular basis.
Almost two-thirds of shoppers (60%) have seen merchandise locked up on a regular basis.Getty Images

Retailers are increasingly locking up the merchandise in their stores, and shoppers are noticing. 

A new survey of shoppers by data analytics firm Numerator revealed that almost two-thirds of shoppers (60%) have seen merchandise locked up on a regular basis, and more than a quarter (28%) report seeing it every time they go to the store. 

Mass merchandise retailers and drug stores are most likely to have their products locked up at 68% and 62%, respectively, according to survey respondents. 

Those stats were substantially lower for grocers, with 31% survey respondents reporting having seen items locked at supermarkets. It was even lower for dollar stores at 18%.

While shoppers were likely to see locked-up items at pharmacies, those retailers offered better assistance in accessing merchandise. 

CVS had the highest net rating for easy assistance at +16%, according to shoppers. The net rating stat shows the difference between those who say getting assistance is easy versus difficult. 

Walgreens and Target had the second-highest net rating for easy assistance, both receiving +12%. Walmart had the lowest net rating at -13%. 

Electronics were the most common item to be locked up with 58% of respondents seeing the trend, but items common to grocery, pharmacy, and mass merchandise stores also made the list. Thirty-eight percent of survey respondents said they have seen over-the-counter medications locked up, 34% reported personal hygiene products, and 33% makeup and cosmetics.

While locking up items is helping to prevent theft, more than a quarter of shoppers said in the survey that they’ll take their business elsewhere if they have to wait to purchase an item that is locked up. 

“Sixty-two percent of shoppers say they typically wait for assistance when they encounter locked up merchandise, and 9% say they order the item online from that same retailer. However, 17% say they will switch retailers (10% online, 7% in-store), and 10% say they will abandon the purchase altogether,” the report noted. 

Whether a shopper is willing to wait on a locked-up product depends on what type of product they’re attempting to purchase. Just over half of survey respondents (53%) said they’d wait on bath and body products, 56% for makeup and cosmetics, and 57% for personal hygiene products.

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

See more from Timothy Inklebarger
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A headshot of SpartanNash's new chief retail officer Djouma Barry.
Executive Moves
SpartanNash’s new chief retail officer has Kroger, Target roots
SpartanNash’s new chief retail officer has Kroger, Target roots
An overweight man holding his blue jeans in front of him.
Consumer Trends
5 things: Have we hit peak obesity?
5 things: Have we hit peak obesity?
A headshot of Richard Halle
Executive Moves
Natural Grocers names Richard Hallé as CFO
Natural Grocers names Richard Hallé as CFO
The exterior of a Publix
Finance
Despite hurricanes, Publix sees sales increase
Despite hurricanes, Publix sees sales increase
The front of a Stop & Shop store.
Store Closings
More than two dozen Stop & Shop stores officially close in the Northeast
More than two dozen Stop & Shop stores officially close in the Northeast