Pizza, wine, aged cheese among Aldi Fan Favorites

The discount grocery chain is partnering with DoorDash to promote its most-beloved products

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

September 24, 2024

The outside of an Aldi store
Aldi's Fan Favorites survey highlights shoppers’ 13 favorite products.Aldi

German discount grocer Aldi released the results of its Fan Favorites survey on Tuesday, which highlights shoppers’ 13 favorite products.

"There is a lot of Aldi love out there, and the Fan Favorites survey gives our shoppers a chance to share feedback on their go-to products,” said Scott Patton, Aldi vice president of national buying. "We want to offer our gratitude to the loyal ALDI Fans who take the time to cast their votes and share their thoughts. This year, we introduced a new survey category ‘Aldi Encore’ — and we’re using the results to determine what we bring back to our shelves.”

In addition to the release of the sixth-annual survey results, Aldi announced it is partnering with last-mile delivery service DoorDash to give away Fan Favorites tote bags along with 40% off Aldi orders (max $35 off) of $45 or more delivered by DoorDash that include at least one Fan Favorites item. The deal is good through Oct. 21. 

The 2024 Aldi Fan Favorites include:

• Aldi Encore – Huntington Home Swedish dishcloth

• Charcuterie Favorite – Specially Selected aged cheese

• Cozy Comfort – Black Angus beef chuck roast

• DoorDash Delights (a tie!) – Clancy’s Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips and Mama Cozzi’s Deli Pizza

• Feel Good Pick – Park Street Deli Hummus

• Fresh and Fabulous – Tri-colored peppers

• In a Pinch – Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl

• Summer Cookout – Ribeye steak

• Sweet Treats Anyone? - Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler

• Top Catch – Fresh Atlantic salmon

• The Internet Made Me Buy It – Barissimo Barista Cold Foam

• Wine Time – Specially Selected Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

