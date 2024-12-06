Sponsored By

Shoppers still concerned about inflation but focused on healthy eating

A report by Kroger’s 84.51° tracks consumer sentiment over the course of 2024

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

December 6, 2024

Man shopping in grocery store
The data analytics group's annual report, Balancing Act: Wallet & Wellness, shows that concern over inflation has dropped to 56%.

Inflation-weary shoppers might have noticed that grocery prices have leveled out over the last year from their peak in mid-2022, but they’re still adjusting their shopping habits while aiming to prioritize healthy eating, according to Kroger’s research arm, 84.51°.

The data analytics group’s annual report, Balancing Act: Wallet & Wellness, shows that concern over inflation has dropped to 56%, a decline of 17 basis points from the 2022 spike in prices. 

Shoppers responded to high prices by looking for sales, deals, and coupons at a rate of more than two-thirds (67%), as of November. Meanwhile, 54% said they’re cutting back on non-essentials like snacks, 49% are switching to lower-cost brands, 45% are purchasing fewer grocers, and 39% are ordering less restaurant delivery and focusing on grocery shopping. 

The biggest products where shoppers are noticing price hikes include dairy (80%); deli, meat and fish (77%); produce (73%); drinks (70%); paper products (64%); frozen food (63%); and cereal (61%).

That’s driving them to switch to lower more affordable options like paper products (60%); shelf-stable items like canned goods and pasta (57%); household cleaning products (54%); both dairy and frozen food (46%); and both drinks and cereal (44%).

Shoppers are also prioritizing health, finances, and emotional well-being in 2025 with 57% saying they plan to spend less on dining out, carry out, and food delivery services. 

Better managing heart health, weight, energy and cholesterol are the biggest concerns across the board, irrespective of age, according to the report. Sixty-one percent of those aged 18-24 said they aim to eat better to improve their heart health, a statistic increases with age. Shoppers between the ages of 25 and 74 cite heart health as important by between 68% and 85%. 

Similarly, weight is a big concern for shoppers of all ages with 61% to 69% citing it as an issue, the report noted. Those numbers are similar for cholesterol concerns with the survey saying that 61% to 71% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 74 cite having good cholesterol as a priority.

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

