The omnichannel shopper will spend big this holiday season

A new report says that holiday shoppers are going to be hungry to spend—and especially the omnichannel shopper.

The report, “Shopper Holiday Outlook: Convenience, Indulgence, & Dietary Diversity,” comes via Grocery Doppio, as well as insights firm Incisiv and digital commerce solutions company Wynshop.

The survey asked 1,237 digital grocery shoppers and 119 grocery executives to weigh on their expectations for November and December grocery shopping. Report highlights include:

Holiday spending will be robust:

A blend of consumer confidence and practical adjustment will result in a 6.3% overall increase in spending as compared to the same period in 2023

Some 28% of shoppers intend to spend more on groceries this holiday season than they did last year

Omnichannel shoppers lead the way in spending:

36% of omnichannel shoppers plan to increase their spending, as compared with just 15% of “online only” shoppers and 28% of “store only” shoppers

Digital ordering and curbside pickup will increase:

77% of shoppers plan to use digital channels for at least some of their holiday shopping

61% of shoppers intend to use curbside pickup more this year than last year

American tables will feature more dietary diversity this season:

There will be a 23% increase in festive meals that account for various dietary preferences, including health-conscious choices by GLP-1 users

36% more meals will include at least one meatless main dish

Beverages and gourmet/specialty foods will receive the largest bump in sales:

7.3% of consumers will buy more beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) while 7.1% will purchase more gourmet/specialty items this holiday season, reflecting shoppers’ desire for both indulgence and ease of preparation

“Grocers can capitalize on consumers’ desire for ease and indulgence by promoting high-end beverages, non-meat options, and gourmet items that make holiday meal preparation convenient yet memorable,” said Gaurav Pant, chief insights officer at Incisiv and Grocery Doppio.