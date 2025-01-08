Nominate a 2025 Champion of Change!

Nominations are currently being accepted for IDDBA’s and Supermarket News’ 2025 Champions of Change awards program, which will once again recognize emerging and established leaders employed in the retail bakery, deli, foodservice and dairy sectors.

Champions of Change annually honors recipients from the retailer/wholesaler and supplier/vendor communities who consistently demonstrated excellence and superior results between Jan. 1, 2024—Nov. 1, 2024, in three categories:

Store Department Directors/Managers

Recognizes high-performing, results-oriented retail store department managers and assistant department managers in the following store categories: Bakery, Deli, Foodservice/Prepared Foods and Dairy.

Emerging Champions

Recognizes inspirational food industry professionals (titles from director level and below) from the retail, supplier and service provider communities in the Bakery, Deli, Foodservice/Prepared Foods and Dairy, who are making a mark–and a difference–in their stores, companies and communities, through demonstrated leadership, results-oriented achievements, peer mentoring and related exceptional contributions to their companies’ overall success.

Legendary Champions

Recognizes senior-level business leaders (titles of VP or higher) who consistently demonstrate outstanding leadership, dynamic vision, inventive strategic direction and innovative solution-building while providing exemplary inspiration for a new generation of up-and-coming leaders.

The 2025 Champions of Change class will be revealed on SupermarketNews.com in June and will receive special recognition by Supermarket News and IDDBA at the IDDBA Show.

The nomination deadline is March 10, 2025: to submit a nomination, click here.