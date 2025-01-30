A nonstop stream of headlines reports egg prices are rising, and a new report from data analytics firm Numerator reveals that shoppers are noticing.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of shoppers said in a Numerator survey that eggs in their area are somewhat or very expensive, and the pain appears to be felt most in the Midwest, where 39% said they find eggs to be very expensive.

The price spike is due largely to the outbreak of avian flu that began in 2022, which has grown to create chaos in the industry.

In mid-January, Georgia, the nation’s biggest poultry producer, suspended “all poultry activities” statewide after a poultry virus was discovered in a commercial flock, and more than 20 million chickens were killed in the fourth quarter of 2024 to stop the virus’ spread.

Numerator noted that egg prices jumped 47% in 2024 from the previous year, and the most an average shopper is willing to pay is $4.90 for a dozen. The max price for 68% of shoppers is between $3 and $5, Numerator reported.

That number varies depending on shoppers’ preferred grocery, according to the report. For instance, Aldi shoppers are only willing to pay $3.83 per dozen, while the average Albertsons shopper will pay up to $5.21.

It’s not only the prices that have shoppers concerned. Fifty-five percent of those surveyed said they’ve seen egg shortages or out-of-stocks at the supermarkets they frequent.

Those shortages appear to be most common in Western states, where 70% have noticed eggs missing from the shelves. Nearly half (48%) will forgo egg purchases if the store is sold out, according to Numerator.

Making breakfast is the most common use for eggs at 86%, followed by baked goods at 68%, snacking and meals at 45%, as a protein addition to other meals at 43%, and for savory cooking at 33%.