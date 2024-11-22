7 key grocery executives on the move in November

Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Dollar Tree, BJ’s Wholesale, and Natural Grocers all saw significant C-suite shifts
December 5, 2024
The month of November (and into early December) saw critical retirements (one, in the case of Dollar Tree, sadly due to illness); shiny new titles, as was the case for a new CEO at Heritage Grocers Group; and strategic moves in marketing (Kroger) and operations (BJ’s). Read on for the moves that mattered this month.
Click through the slides to see the executive appointments.
