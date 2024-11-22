Sponsored By

7 key grocery executives on the move in November

Dollar Tree, BJ’s Wholesale, and Natural Grocers all saw significant C-suite shifts

Supermarket News Staff

December 5, 2024

Headshots of three newly appointed executives

Read on for the moves that mattered this month.SN Staff

The month of November (and into early December) saw critical retirements (one, in the case of Dollar Tree, sadly due to illness); shiny new titles, as was the case for a new CEO at Heritage Grocers Group; and strategic moves in marketing (Kroger) and operations (BJ’s). Read on for the moves that mattered this month.

Click through the slides to see the executive appointments.

5 things: Food recalls aren’t on the rise—but social media is
Shoppers still concerned about inflation but focused on healthy eating
Loblaw cuts the ribbon on 300th No Frills store
Aldi opened nearly 120 stores in 2024
3 essential pricing strategies grocers must master for 2025
