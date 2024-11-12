BJ’s Wholesale Club names new COO, Scott Schmadeke

BJ’s Wholesale Club has named Scott Schmadeke as chief operations officer and executive vice president, effective immediately.

Moving forward, Schmadeke, who was previously senior vice president, Field and Fresh Operations, will have responsibility for all BJ’s clubs, distribution centers, logistics and asset protection and safety. He will report to CEO Bob Eddy and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

Krystyna Kostka, currently senior vice president, Operations, has been named chief supply chain officer. She will lead the company’s distribution and logistics networks, planning and allocation and robotics and automation. Kostka will report to Schmadeke.

Schmadeke and Kostka will fill the role previously held by Jeff Desroches, executive vice president and COO, who has since resigned from his position.

Schmadeke joined BJ’s in 2018. He led the transformation of BJ’s perishable distribution centers and most recently helped lead the roll out of BJ’s enhanced fresh offerings. Schmadeke has also been instrumental in the success of the company’s new club openings, according to BJ’s.

Kostka joined BJ’s in 2014, leading fuel operations. She has played a key role in the growth of BJ’s Gas, according to the company. Kostka is also responsible for club and distribution center operations infrastructure.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Marlborough, Mass. and operates 247 clubs and 182 gas locations in 20 states.