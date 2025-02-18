Sponsored By

Holt takes over the Heritage Grocers Group finance post from Darren Karst, who retired

Heather Lalley, Managing editor

February 18, 2025

Headshot of Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt is the new CFO for Heritage Grocers Group. Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group continues to shake up its C-suite.

The Hispanic grocer on Monday named Matthew Holt chief financial officer, just a couple of months after hiring a CEO.

Holt, who previously served as chief accounting officer for Heritage, succeeds the retiring Darren Karst.

In his new role, Holt will oversee all financial and accounting operations for the Ontario, Calif.-based retailer, which operates Cardenas Markets, Tony’s Fresh Market, El Rancho Supermercado and Los Altos Ranch Market.

Holt will report to Suzy Monford, who became Heritage’s chairman and CEO in November.

“Matt brings extensive financial experience and leadership, a deep understanding of, and passion for our business, and a proven track record of leading key financial functions across our portfolios in his new role,” Monford said in a statement.

Holt joined Cardenas Markets in 2019 after more than 20 years with Kroger’s corporate and division offices, including positions in finance and operations, as well as CFO and controller for two supermarket divisions.

Heritage Grocers Group is the largest Hispanic food retailer in the country, with 115 stores under four banners in six states. The company has significantly expanded its store count through acquisitions in recent years. Heritage was formed in 2022, after Tony’s Fresh Market owner Apollo Funds acquired Cardenas Markets.

