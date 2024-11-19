Sponsored By

CVS makes deal with Glenview Capital, adds four board seats

Glenview CEO Larry Robbins will join the CVS board effective immediately

Chloe Riley, Executive Editor

November 19, 2024

1 Min Read
A CVS storefront
CVS has had a challenging year.Getty Images

CVS Health has added Glenview Capital’s CEO and three others to its board in a deal with the hedge fund, a month after the health care retailer named a new CEO tasked with turning its finances around. 

Glenview CEO Larry Robbins will join the CVS board effective immediately, alongside three other directors—a decision which CVS said came after “productive discussions” with Glenview. The CVS board will expand to 16 members. The other new directors are Leslie Norwalk, Guy Sansone, and Doug Shulman. 

CVS has had a challenging year, driven both by struggles with its Medicare Advantage business (and issues of increased medical costs), as well as operational challenges. Following a strategic review last month, CVS announced it would lay off thousands of workers in a multibillion-dollar cost-cutting move.
The retailer has been facing pressure from investors, including Glenview, to increase its performance. Glenview currently has a large stake in the health-care conglomerate and was recently working with management in the lead-up to the departure of former CEO Karen Lynch, who stepped down last month.

Read more about:

CVSCVS Health

About the Author

Chloe Riley

Chloe Riley

Executive Editor, Supermarket News

Chloe Riley is the Executive Editor of Supermarket News, which delivers the ultimate in competitive business intelligence, news and information for executives in the food retail and grocery industry. A graduate of the School of Journalism at Columbia College Chicago, Chloe previously served as a Digital Strategist at SEO firm Profound Strategy, Associate Editor at B2B hospitality mag HOTELS Magazine, as well as CEO of her own digital strategy company, Chlowe. She lives in Woodstock, Illinois. 

Email her at [email protected], or reach out on LinkedIn and say hi. 

See more from Chloe Riley
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Delivery driver with groceries
Grocery Technology
DoorDash, Instacart announce holiday deals
DoorDash, Instacart announce holiday deals
EV charging stations in a Meijer parking lot.
Nonfood & Pharmacy
As Meijer works to increase EV-charging reach, retailers are starting to see benefits
As Meijer works to increase EV-charging reach, retailers are starting to see benefits
SNAP sign
Legislation & Regulatory News
SNAP likely to take a hit under Trump
SNAP likely to take a hit under Trump
A Walmart sign on a Walmart store.
Finance
Walmart reports strong third quarter thanks to food unit volume growth milestone
Walmart reports strong third quarter thanks to food unit volume growth milestone
Shopper in grocery store
Legislation & Regulatory News
California label law clarifies when food will expire
California label law clarifies when food will expire