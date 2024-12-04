CVS names Len Shankman as president, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness

CVS Health has named Len Shankman as president, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness. The retailer has also named Lucille Accetta as chief pharmacy officer. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Shankman joined CVS in 2002 and most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness. He has also held leadership positions in the company’s Specialty Pharmacy business and as general manager for Coram, the CVS Specialty infusion business. Before joining CVS Health, Shankman served in the United States Navy.

In his new role, Shankman will oversee the front store and retail pharmacy businesses across the company’s more than 9,000 pharmacy locations.

As chief pharmacy officer, Accetta will advocate for the role of the pharmacist in health care and will be responsible for creating and implementing strategic opportunities to connect our pharmacy assets across the CVS Health enterprise. She will also continue to oversee the Specialty Pharmacy, Coram and Omnicare businesses in her role as senior vice president, Specialty Pharmacy Operations.

Since joining CVS Health in 2017, Accetta has held roles with increasing responsibility within the Specialty Pharmacy business. Prior to joining the company, she held leadership roles at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Rx Ally, Express Scripts and Medco, building her skills in patient services management, pharmacy product development and clinical operations.

On its most recent earnings call, the company highlighted positive trends in the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness business, including a retail pharmacy prescription share of 27.3% and continued progress in the transition to the CVS CostVantage model, with agreements now covering more than half of the company’s total commercial prescriptions.