The struggling discount retailer said it’s part of a restructuring plan

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 22, 2025

A Dollar General sign on a Dollar General store.
Dollar General and other dollar stores have faced challenges over the last year. Bill Wilson

In early January Dollar General laid off about 60 corporate-level employees at its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tenn., according to The Tennessean. Multiple vice president positions were also eliminated. The discount retailer stated that the layoffs were part of a restructuring plan and occurred in the Store Support Center.

Dollar General and other dollar stores have faced challenges over the last year. During the retailer’s third-quarter earnings call in December, CEO Todd Vasos noted that business declined during the final week of the month. A weaker third-quarter performance led the company to lower its expectations for the full fiscal year of 2024. Dollar General now projects net sales growth in the range of about 4.8% to 5.1%, down from the previous forecast of 4.7% to 5.3%.

Additionally, DG’s stock price plunged 44% in 2024. The 2024 hurricane season also impacted the retailer, causing more than $32 million in damages.

DG has been pushing its Back to Basics strategy since Vasos returned from retirement to reclaim the CEO position in late 2023. However, the focus of this strategy has been on changes at the store level. The retailer has reduced inventory, removed self-checkout lanes to allow workers to focus more on customers, and is updating stores with a refreshed look. DG also opened a new distribution center in Aurora, Colo.

The warning signs have been there for layoffs, but much of 2024 was spent revitalizing the corporate workforce. As late as November, the retailer announced 13 executive promotions, with additional promotions made in June.

The latest layoffs are not quite as deep as when Dollar General overhauled its corporate sector in 2015 by slashing 255 positions. That move was part of a broader initiative aimed at improving efficiencies and reducing expenses.

“These decisions are never easy, but we believe this restructuring will help to streamline and support our ability to best serve our customers, employees, communities and shareholders.” —Dollar General spokesperson in an emailed statement to Supermarket News.

Dollar General

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

