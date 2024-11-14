Dollar Tree reshuffles leadership after CEO departure

Dollar Tree has made leadership changes following the resignation of president and CEO Rick Dreiling, the discount retailer announced Wednesday.

Steve Schumacher is now executive vice president and chief people officer, Jocelyn Konrad is chief of Dollar Tree Stores and Enterprise Store Operations, and Jason Nordin is president of Family Dollar Stores. Nordin will also play a key leadership role in reviewing strategic alternatives.

Schumacher served as interim chief people officer for the past six months and will continue to lead all human resources functions for the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners. Prior to his interim role, he was senior vice president of human resources.

“Steve has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace where our associates feel valued and empowered,” said Mike Creedon, interim CEO of Dollar Tree.

Before leading Family Dollar, Konrad served as executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer at Rite Aid.

“In just over a year, Jocy has unlocked substantial value for the Family Dollar business, delivering on financial commitments, elevating the brand, and exceeding operational expectations for the banner,” said Creedon.

Nordin was chief operating officer of Pilot Company, which operates travel centers and quick-serve restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.

“Jason has consistently demonstrated that he is an effective and forward-thinking leader,” said Creedon.

Dreiling announced his resignation on Nov. 4, citing health issues. Creedon, previously the discount retailer’s chief operating officer, was named interim CEO, and Edward Kelly III, Dollar Tree’s lead independent director, was elected chairman.

Dollar Tree operates more than 16,300 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.