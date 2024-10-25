Fareway promotes four executives

Fareway Stores, Inc. has announced the promotion of four new executives. The new promotions include:

Tom Laven to SVP of retail operations

Bryan Greiner to VP, west region

Theresa McLaughlin to SVP of human resources

Rob Stevenson to assistant VP, employee engagement and recognition

“Tom, Theresa, Bryan, and Rob are important members of our team. They contribute greatly to our core and expanding operations, and will be important to our continued success,” Cramer said. “We are excited to identify, foster, and grow talent at Fareway. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in their new roles.”

The individuals listed above assume their new titles effective immediately.

The family-owned Fareway Stores, Inc. currently operates 139 stores in a seven-state region. The retailer has over 13,000 employees.