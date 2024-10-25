Sponsored By

Fareway promotes four executives

The retailer made four officer group promotions

Supermarket News Staff

October 25, 2024

Fareway executives Tom Laven, Theresa McLaughlin, Rob Stevenson, and Bryan Greiner
Fareway Stores, Inc. employs more than 12,000 associates at its 139 stores.Fareway Stores, Inc.

Fareway Stores, Inc. has announced the promotion of four new executives. The new promotions include:

  • Tom Laven to SVP of retail operations

  • Bryan Greiner to VP, west region

  • Theresa McLaughlin to SVP of human resources

  • Rob Stevenson to assistant VP, employee engagement and recognition

“Tom, Theresa, Bryan, and Rob are important members of our team. They contribute greatly to our core and expanding operations, and will be important to our continued success,” Cramer said. “We are excited to identify, foster, and grow talent at Fareway. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in their new roles.”

The individuals listed above assume their new titles effective immediately.

The family-owned Fareway Stores, Inc. currently operates 139 stores in a seven-state region. The retailer has over 13,000 employees.

Fareway

