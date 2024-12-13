Sponsored By

Food Lion elevates Greg Finchum as its next president

Finchum, currently EVP of retail operations, will take over for Meg Ham in May 2025

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

December 13, 2024

1 Min Read
Headshot of Food Lion's Greg Finchum.
Food Lion EVP of Retail Operations Greg Finchum.LinkedIn

Greg Finchum will become the new president of Food Lion when Meg Ham steps down in May 2025, Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company, announced on Friday.

Finchum is currently the executive vice president of retail operations at Food Lion.He joined the Salisbury, N.C.-based grocer in 1989 and has held his current role for more than a decade. He played an integral role in the strategic repositioning of Food Lion, the retailer said. 

“We are excited to have Greg, a talented retail operator at heart, step into this role,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “Greg has held a variety of roles throughout the organization, including serving as head of strategy and head of retail services. He leads with strategic discipline and focus, which has delivered strong results and solid performance at Food Lion.”

Finchum said his cross-departmental work at the chain will serve him well in his new post. 

“Throughout my career at Food Lion, I’ve had the opportunity to work across many functions, in addition to retail operations, which has given me a depth of experience and knowledge about the Food Lion business that will serve me well as I prepare to transition into this new role,” said Finchum.

Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores across 10 states in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Read more about:

Food LionAhold Delhaize USA

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A Costco sign on a store.
Finance
Costco sets records during Q1 and beyond
Costco sets records during Q1 and beyond
Woman in grocery store looking at center store items
Center Store
Center store experiences slow sales due to wallet-watching consumers
Center store experiences slow sales due to wallet-watching consumers
Trump speaking at a podium on the campaign trail
Finance
Trump backs off on promise to tackle grocery inflation
Trump backs off on promise to tackle grocery inflation
Rodney McMullen
Mergers & Acquisitions
Union opposes Kroger’s $7.5B stock buyback plan, calls for CEO’s ouster
Union opposes Kroger’s $7.5B stock buyback plan, calls for CEO’s ouster
Numbers turning 2024 into 2025
Mergers & Acquisitions
Another grocery year winds down
Another grocery year winds down