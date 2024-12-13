Food Lion elevates Greg Finchum as its next president

Greg Finchum will become the new president of Food Lion when Meg Ham steps down in May 2025, Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company, announced on Friday.

Finchum is currently the executive vice president of retail operations at Food Lion.He joined the Salisbury, N.C.-based grocer in 1989 and has held his current role for more than a decade. He played an integral role in the strategic repositioning of Food Lion, the retailer said.

“We are excited to have Greg, a talented retail operator at heart, step into this role,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “Greg has held a variety of roles throughout the organization, including serving as head of strategy and head of retail services. He leads with strategic discipline and focus, which has delivered strong results and solid performance at Food Lion.”

Finchum said his cross-departmental work at the chain will serve him well in his new post.

“Throughout my career at Food Lion, I’ve had the opportunity to work across many functions, in addition to retail operations, which has given me a depth of experience and knowledge about the Food Lion business that will serve me well as I prepare to transition into this new role,” said Finchum.

Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores across 10 states in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions.