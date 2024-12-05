Food Lion President Meg Ham announces retirement

Food Lion President Meg Ham will retire on May 2, 2025, parent company Ahold Delhaize USA announced on Thursday.

Ham spent more than 35 years with the grocery retailer and has been leading Food Lion for over a decade. Ham’s successor will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Meg has been an outstanding leader at Ahold Delhaize USA and has led Food Lion during one of the brand’s most exciting times as it repositioned itself to better serve customers,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “She’s been a strong leader for the brand with a remarkable passion for building strong customer and associate experiences.”

“I am incredibly grateful to the associates who I have had the opportunity to work alongside every day,” said Ham. “Throughout my career, I have strived to operate as a humble teacher and a proud learner.”

Ham served as a senior vice president at Food Lion before moving over to Bottom Dollar Food, a Delhaize America brand. She was named Food Lion’s president in 2014.

Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.