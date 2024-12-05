Sponsored By

Food Lion President Meg Ham announces retirement

Ham led the grocer for over a decade

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

December 5, 2024

Headshot of Food Lion President Meg Ham.
Food Lion President Meg Ham will retire on May 2, 2025.LinkedIn

Food Lion President Meg Ham will retire on May 2, 2025, parent company Ahold Delhaize USA announced on Thursday.

Ham spent more than 35 years with the grocery retailer and has been leading Food Lion for over a decade. Ham’s successor will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Meg has been an outstanding leader at Ahold Delhaize USA and has led Food Lion during one of the brand’s most exciting times as it repositioned itself to better serve customers,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “She’s been a strong leader for the brand with a remarkable passion for building strong customer and associate experiences.”

“I am incredibly grateful to the associates who I have had the opportunity to work alongside every day,” said Ham. “Throughout my career, I have strived to operate as a humble teacher and a proud learner.”

Ham served as a senior vice president at Food Lion before moving over to Bottom Dollar Food, a Delhaize America brand. She was named Food Lion’s president in 2014.

Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. 

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

