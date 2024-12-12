Sponsored By

Giant Food names Caron Sanders as VP of Human Resources

Sanders first joined Ahold Delhaize in 2015

Supermarket News Staff

December 12, 2024

Caron Sanders' headshot with a black background
Giant Food has named Caron Sanders as vice president of human resources, effective Jan. 6.

Sanders’ career in retail began as a part-time cashier, and she steadily advanced into store management roles before transitioning to human resources. She joined Ahold Delhaize in 2015, where she provided HR leadership across multiple brands, including Ahold USA, Retail Business Services, and The Giant Company.

Most recently, Sanders completed a global assignment with Ahold Delhaize Group in Zaandam, Netherlands. During her tenure abroad, she led transformative initiatives such as the design and launch of the company’s first Tech Studio, AD/01, in Bucharest, Romania, and the creation of a Retail Media International Management Training Program to develop global talent pipelines.

Known for her collaborative leadership style, Sanders is dedicated to building strong relationships and creating inclusive environments that inspire growth and success.

Sanders assumes her new role following the interim leadership of Dyani Hanrahan, vice president of Marketing.

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations.

