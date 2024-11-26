Sponsored By

Heritage Grocers Group names Suzy Monford CEO

Monford will lead the company, which operates Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Los Altos Ranch Market

Heather Lalley, Managing editor

November 26, 2024

2 Min Read
A headshot of Suzy Monford
Monford most recently served as CEO of Food Sport International, a global retail consulting firm.Heritage Grocers Group

Hispanic grocer Heritage Grocers Group on Monday named industry veteran Suzy Monford CEO.

Monford most recently served as CEO of Food Sport International, a global retail consulting firm. Before that, she spent less than a year as CEO at Seattle’s PCC Community Markets and a little over a year with Kroger, first as group vice president of Fresh and then as group vice president of Ecommerce New Markets, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“I look forward to helping Heritage build on its strong foundation and am honored to lead the company into its next chapter of growth,” Monford said in a statement. “Heritage’s differentiated value proposition and operational excellence will enable the business to capitalize on macroeconomic tailwinds and grow at scale over the years to come.”

Ontario, Calif.-based Heritage Grocers Group operates Hispanic grocery stores in six states under the banners Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Los Altos Ranch Market.

The company formed in 2022 following the acquisition of Cardenas Markets by Apollo Funds, the owner of Tony’s Fresh Market.

Doug Sanders served as CEO of Cardenas until the acquisition, when he was named CEO of Heritage Grocers Group. Sanders left Heritage due to “personal matters,” a Heritage spokeswoman told Supermarket News Tuesday.  

Related:Dollar General makes 13 executive promotions

“We are thrilled to welcome Suzy as Heritage’s chairman and CEO, and are confident that her unparalleled industry experience and track record of driving transformational growth will allow her to lead the company into its next phase of growth,” Apollo partners and Heritage board members Andy Jhawar and Joanna Reiss said in a statement. “Heritage is well-positioned in the Hispanic and ethnic grocery industry, serving as a one-stop shop for the fastest-growing demographics in the United States. Under Suzy’s leadership, we expect the company to further its mission to bring fresh and affordable groceries to the communities it serves while growing and enhancing its operations.”

Heritage’s portfolio includes 58 Cardenas Markets, 29 El Rancho Supermercado stores, 21 Tony’s Fresh Market locations and seven Los Altos Ranch Markets. The grocer operates in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois.

About the Author

Heather Lalley

Heather Lalley

Managing editor

Heather Lalley is the managing editor of Restaurant Business, Foodservice Director and CSP Daily news. She previously served as editor in chief of Winsight Grocery Business.

Before joining Winsight and Informa, Heather spent nearly a decade as a reporter for the daily newspaper in Spokane, Washington. She is the author of "The Chicago Homegrown Cookbook." She holds a journalism degree from Northwestern University and is a graduate of the two-year baking and pastry program at Washburne Culinary Institute in Chicago.

She is the mother of two and rarely passes up a chance to eat tater tots.

See more from Heather Lalley
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

The exterior of a Walmart store.
Company News
Walmart backtracks on DEI and LGBTQ initiatives
Walmart backtracks on DEI and LGBTQ initiatives
A Listeria warning posted on a deli case in front of Boar's Head products.
Food Safety
Boar’s Head launches food-safety web page following deadly Listeria contamination
Boar’s Head launches food-safety web page following deadly Listeria contamination
A hand swiping a credit card
Food Accessibility
SNAP households spend 32% more than non-SNAP households
SNAP households spend 32% more than non-SNAP households
Winter Fancy Food Show
Supplier News
49th Winter Fancy Food Show to Introduce Never-Before-Seen Opportunities for Product Discovery, Networking, and Trendspotting
49th Winter Fancy Food Show to Introduce Never-Before-Seen Opportunities for Product Discovery, Networking, and Trendspotting
Dollar General 24 Days of Savings
Grocery Marketing
Dollar General announces ‘24 Days of Savings’
Dollar General announces ‘24 Days of Savings’