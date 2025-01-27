Sponsored By

Kathryn Mazza will remain president of RedMedia as the grocer looks to make connections between retail media and marketing

Heather Lalley, Managing editor

January 27, 2025

A headshot of Kathryn Mazza
Kathryn Mazza is the new CMO and president of retail media at Hy-Vee. Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee on Friday announced that its retail media chief, Kathryn Mazza, has been promoted to chief marketing officer and senior vice president for the Midwestern grocery chain.

Mazza, formerly SVP of retail media, is also being promoted to president of RedMedia, West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee’s retail media arm.

Mazza’s promotion follows the retirement of Hy-Vee President Donna Tweeten on Friday after 35 years with the grocer. Tweeten previously served as Hy-Vee’s CMO and RedMedia president before her promotion to president of the chain.

“Kathryn has already demonstrated tremendous leadership when it comes to helping the market recognize the power of Hy-Vee’s brand,” Chairman and CEO Jeremy Gosch said in a statement. “Kathryn is the right leader to help bring our retail media and marketing efforts together to create even more value for our customers and our vendor partners. She has the skillset and capabilities to expand and advance our efforts and campaigns into the future.”

Hy-Vee, which operates more than 285 grocery stores in nine states, launched RedMedia in 2023 at the Groceryshop conference in Las Vegas, a comprehensive expansion of the first-generation retail media network in rolled out in 2021.

Mazza joined the company about a year ago after 20 years of experience in marketing and retail media. She most recently served as VP of media/GM of retail media for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Related:Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel to oversee all Amazon grocery

“I look forward to continuing the strong marketing efforts we’ve been known for at Hy-Vee and best positioning our brand and value messages with our customers,” Mazza said in a statement. “Another top priority of mine will be further strengthening our vendor and supplier partnerships as we plan for the future.”

Retail media networks continue to be a growth channel for many grocers and mass merchandisers.

Consulting firm Bain & Company has estimated that retail media networks will account for about 50% of total digital marketing expenditure by 2030.

