Hy-Vee President Donna Tweeten retiring

Supermarket News Staff

October 18, 2024

Headshot of Hy-Vee's Donna Tweeten
Under her leadership, Hy-Vee also became the first retailer to engage in a name, image, likeness (NIL) contract with basketball star Caitlin Clark.LinkedIn

Longtime Hy-Vee executive Donna Tweeten has announced her retirement from Hy-Vee, Inc., effective Jan. 24, 2025.

In 2022, Tweeten became the first woman in Hy-Vee history to serve as the company’s president.

Tweeten has helped double the size of the Iowa-based grocery chain during her tenure, the Des Moines, Iowa-based retailer said in a press release. Under her leadership, Hy-Vee also became the first retailer to engage in a name, image, likeness contract with basketball star Caitlin Clark, as well as sign partnerships with Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and U.S Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East.

Tweeten came to Hy-Vee with an extensive background in advertising, working for firms like Davis Harrison Dion–Chicago, Anderson Communications and serving as the president and chief creative officer of The Meyocks Group, Hy-Vee’s agency of record.

Tweeten joined Hy-Vee in 2006 as assistant vice president, communications and was promoted to assistant vice president, marketing in 2009. In 2011, she was selected as vice president, brand image. Tweeten was promoted to vice president, marketing/communications in 2013, and in 2014, she was named senior vice president, chief marketing officer. In 2016, she was promoted to executive vice president and elected to Hy-Vee’s board of directors, and later that year she became executive vice president, chief marketing officer/chief customer officer. In 2020, she was also named chief of staff.

In 2022, Tweeten transitioned to executive vice president, chief of staff, chief merchandising officer and then was promoted to executive vice president, chief of staff, chief marketing officer. In late 2022, Tweeten was promoted to her current role as one of the presidents of Hy-Vee.

She plans to consult and continue to mentor after her retirement from Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The retailer has over 75,000 employees. Hy-Vee was named Supermarket News’ 2023 Retailer of the Year.

