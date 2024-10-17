Sponsored By

Instacart hires Uber Delivery head of engineering as chief technology officer

The hire comes six months after the two San Francisco delivery companies announced a partnership

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

October 17, 2024

Photo of Anirban Kundu
Anirban Kundu was named chief technology officer at InstacartInstacart

Last-mile delivery and tech company San Francisco, Calif.-based Instacart has named Anirbar Kundu its new chief technology officer.

Kundu previously served as vice president and head of engineering for Uber Delivery, where he spearheaded the food delivery company’s B2B and B2C solutions, including the Uber Eats and Ad Solutions platforms, Instacart said in a blog post on Wednesday.

In his new role, Kundu will head Instacart’s technical team “as we further expand our position as the grocery industry’s leading technology company,” the blog post noted. 

Prior to working at San Francisco, Calif.-based Uber, Kundu oversaw product and engineering at delivery tech company Postmates, Instacart said. He also led engineering teams at Evernote, GoDaddy, Shazam, and Yahoo.

“His deep understanding of multi-sided marketplaces like ours and proven track record of building scaled technical systems that can support long-term growth make him the perfect person to drive our technical vision forward,” Instacart noted in the blog post.

The announcement comes about six months after Instacart established a partnership with Uber Eats, adding a restaurants tab to the Instacart platform that directs customers to restaurants available for delivery through Uber Eats. 

Instacart CEO Fidji Simo said in May that the partnership enables its customers to “conveniently tackle all their food needs from a single app.”

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

