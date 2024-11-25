Sponsored By

Kroger names new chief merchandising and marketing officer

Mary Ellen Adcock succeeds Stuart Aitken, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

November 25, 2024

2 Min Read
Mary Ellen Adcock
Mary Ellen Adcock was named Kroger chief merchandising and marketing officerKroger

Kroger has named Mary Ellen Adcock as its new chief merchandising and marketing officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Adcock, who has served as senior vice president of operations since 2019, succeeds Stuart Aitken, who is stepping down from the role to pursue other opportunities, the company said. 

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen called Adcock a “respected leader within Kroger and our industry.”

“Her deep strategic experience in her past 25 years with Kroger in roles of increasing responsibility will continue to drive value for customers and growth for our business and associates,” McMullen added. 

Valarie Jabbar and Kenny Kimball, senior vice presidents of retail operations, and Paula Kash, who leads enterprise retail operations, including asset protection, corporate food technology, and e-commerce operations, will now report to McMullen, Kroger said. 

“On behalf of the Kroger Board and management team, I want to thank Stuart for his work to evolve Kroger's brand while bringing exciting, innovating products to our shelves,” McMullen said in the press release. “He played an instrumental role in overseeing dunnhumby's integration and establishing 84.51º. We wish Stuart and his family all the best as they embark on a new chapter.”

As senior vice president of operations, Adcock has led strategic operations for more than 2,700 stores in 35 states. Kroger said she has delivered more than $1 billion in annual operations savings for six years in a row. 

She joined Kroger in 1999 in the grocer’s manufacturing division and was promoted to vice president of deli/bakery manufacturing in 2009. She became vice president of natural foods in 2012, and in 2014 led merchandising and operations for the Columbus division. She was named group vice president of retail operations in 2016 and senior vice president of retail operations in 2019.

Read more about:

KrogerThe Kroger Co.

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

See more from Timothy Inklebarger
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Whole Foods shopping cart
Company News
Will Whole Foods Market in Philly go union?
Will Whole Foods Market in Philly go union?
The front of a Stop & Shop store.
Grocery Technology
Stop & Shop stores impacted by cyberattack expected to be back to normal operations
Stop & Shop stores impacted by cyberattack expected to be back to normal operations
Doug Stalbaum
Executive Moves
Publix names new VP of finance
Publix names new VP of finance
Four women standing together
Consumer Trends
5 things: Why you should be marketing to women
5 things: Why you should be marketing to women
The Natural Grocers logo.
Finance
Natural Grocers set records in fiscal year 2024
Natural Grocers set records in fiscal year 2024