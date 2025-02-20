Sponsored By

Metro names new CFO, Nicolas AmyotMetro names new CFO, Nicolas Amyot

Metro names new CFO, Nicolas Amyot

Supermarket News Staff

February 20, 2025

1 Min Read
A headshot of Nicolas Amyot
Amyot has nearly 30 years of experience in finance, the last 20 of which were spent at a large Canadian manufacturing company with global operationsMetro

Metro Inc. has named Nicolas Amyot as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Amyot steps into his new role effective April 18, at which time he will succeed François Thibault whose retirement was announced on October 21.

Nicolas has nearly 30 years of experience in finance, the last 20 of which were spent at a large Canadian manufacturing company with global operations. Most recently at Metro, he served as VP of finance for the past 11 years.

With annual sales of more than $21 billion, Metro employs some 97,000 people and operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners.

Read more about:

Metro Inc.

About the Author

Supermarket News Staff

Supermarket News Staff

See more from Supermarket News Staff
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A Stop & Shop exterior
Retail Labor
Stop & Shop workers threaten strike
Stop & Shop workers threaten strike
Walmart delivery trucks wait outside a Walmart facility.
Finance
Walmart commits to low grocery prices
Walmart commits to low grocery prices
An illustration of people working together
Consumer Trends
Retail optimism abounds in 2025
Retail optimism abounds in 2025
Two Loblaws grocery delivery trucks in front of Loblaw headquarters
Finance
Loblaw sees profits under pressure
Loblaw sees profits under pressure
A No Frills store.
New Stores
Loblaw plans 80 new stores in 2025
Loblaw plans 80 new stores in 2025