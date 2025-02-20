Metro names new CFO, Nicolas Amyot

Metro Inc. has named Nicolas Amyot as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Amyot steps into his new role effective April 18, at which time he will succeed François Thibault whose retirement was announced on October 21.

Nicolas has nearly 30 years of experience in finance, the last 20 of which were spent at a large Canadian manufacturing company with global operations. Most recently at Metro, he served as VP of finance for the past 11 years.

With annual sales of more than $21 billion, Metro employs some 97,000 people and operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners.