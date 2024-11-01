Natural Grocers names Richard Hallé as CFO

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has named Richard Hallé as the specialty grocer’s new chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2025.

Hallé has served as a member of Natural Grocers’ board of directors and audit committee since 2012 and will succeed Todd Dissinger, who will retire on December 31, 2024, as previously announced.

Hallé previously served as a managing director of Alvarez and Marsal Private Equity Performance Improvement Group from March 2023 to October 2024. From 2011 until 2021, Hallé served as CFO of Vivial Inc., overseeing finance, including accounting, treasury, tax, planning, forecasting, budgeting, and financial reporting.

Previously, Hallé served as the CFO and secretary of DTN Holding Company, Inc. from 2003 to 2008, and as a managing director of FTI Consulting, Inc. from 2002 to 2003, where he developed business and finance strategies.

Hallé will oversee Natural Grocers’ finance, accounting, treasury, financial planning, and analysis, investor relations, project management office, internal audit, accounts payable, tax, and payroll, and benefits. He will commence his interim employment with the company on November in advance of his appointment to facilitate an orderly transition in the CFO role. Hallé has resigned from Natural Grocers' board of directors, audit committee and compensation committee.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The Lakewood, Colo.-based retailer has 169 stores in 21 states.