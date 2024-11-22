Sponsored By

Publix names new VP of finance

In the new role, Doug Stalbaum will oversee the support of manufacturing and distribution

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

November 22, 2024

Doug Stalbaum
Doug Stalbaum begins the new position next year.Publix Super Markets

Publix Super Markets has named Doug Stalbaum vice president of finance, effective Jan. 1.

Stalbaum, who joined Publix in 2019 as director of business analysis and reporting, was promoted to the position of vice president and controller, where he currently serves.

In his current role, Stalbaum heads financial reporting and financial support of technology, pharmacy, retail business units, and store-related accounting functions, the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain said in a press release. 

As vice president of finance, he will oversee the support of manufacturing and distribution, the grocer said. 

“His financial knowledge, commitment to providing premier service to our stores and support departments, as well as his focus on developing those around him, position him perfectly for the next step in his Publix career,” Publix CEO Kevin Murphy said in the press release. “We look forward to his continued contributions to the growth and success of our company.”

